New Delhi, September 28: Arattai has been trending online in recent days, which is an "Made-in-India" messaging app positioned as an alternative to Meta-owned WhatsApp. The platform, created by Zoho, is being promoted as a secure and reliable option for users looking for homegrown digital solutions. Recently, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan encouraged people to try the app, while Zoho’s founder Sridhar Vembu highlighted their commitment to build a world-class messaging experience.

Arattai translates to "casual chat" in Tamil, and the app recently gained top spot in the App Store. Sridhar Vembu’s goal is to build a platform that remains accessible to all users. Whether someone is on a basic smartphone or dealing with slow internet, the app aims to provide smooth and reliable communication. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Arattai instant messaging app developed by @Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and ‘Made in India’." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Beta Chat Interface With Broadcast To Help Users Save Time Messaging Multiple Contacts.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Says Arattai Instant Messaging App Is Free, Easy-To-Use, Secure, Safe and ’Made in India

Arattai instant messaging app developed by @Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and ‘Made in India’. Guided by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps for staying connected with friends and family.… pic.twitter.com/Tptgbzgivg — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 24, 2025

Arattai Hits Top Spot in Social Networking on App Store

We’re officially #1 in Social Networking on the App Store! Big thanks to every single Arattai user for making this possible. 💛#StayConnected #Arattai pic.twitter.com/gqxPW108Nq — Arattai (@Arattai) September 27, 2025

Sridhar Vembu Says ‘We Have To Make It Work in Low End Phones, Low Bandwidth Networks’

Update on our Arattai messenger app: It is another example of our patient engineering approach at work. We have taken the time because we have to make it work in low end phones, low bandwidth networks (we test down to 8 kilobits/sec), offer outstanding privacy and security, and… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 26, 2025

‘End-to-End Encryption for Chats Is Under Development and Coming Soon’

Thanks for your support! 💛 End-to-end encryption for chats is under development and coming soon. — Arattai (@Arattai) September 26, 2025

What Is Arattai Messaging App?

Arattai is an instant messaging platform developed by Zoho. Through the app, users can exchange text messages and voice notes, make audio or video calls, and share photos, documents, and more. It is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. Zoho's Arattai ensures that all stored data is encrypted. Additionally, all calls made using the app are end-to-end encrypted. The platform allows users to create groups with up to 1,000 active participants. Arattai supports up to 50 admins per group.

Sridhar Vembu shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 26, 2025, and said, "It is another example of our patient engineering approach at work. We have taken the time because we have to make it work in low end phones, low bandwidth networks." Vembu also highlighted that the team is updating the app on a weekly basis. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing ‘Mute Everyone Mentions’ To Reduce Group Chat Distractions.

He mentioned that many features are currently in development and should be completed within the next month. Additionally, efforts are being made to strengthen the app’s infrastructure to support future growth and scaling. Although Arattai is gaining popularity, it may not currently be fully equipped to rival WhatsApp. It comes with a drawback that the app does not currently offer end-to-end encryption for all messages.

