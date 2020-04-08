WhatsApp Might Roll Out Three New Features Soon; Advanced Search, Backup Password Protection & Auto-download Rules

WhatsApp Logo (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

According to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has revealed a new beta v2.20.117 for Android which could bring some new features. Facebook-owned WhatsApp's updated version fixes a critical bug that caused the app to crash. In addition to this, the latest beta version reportedly gives us a glance at an upcoming advanced search feature, backup password protection & new auto-download rules. WhatsApp Group Video or Voice Call Made Easier For Groups of 4 or Less; Here's How You Can Start.

The Advanced search feature will allow users to quickly find any type of media such as photos, documents, audio, GIF's & videos easily. This feature which was spotted in WhatsApp v2.20.30.25 for iPhone last year is still under development & is being tested on Android. The backup password protection feature will help users to protect their chat backups with a password that acts as an added layer of security. According to WABetaInfo, the password is not saved in WhatsApp or Facebook servers. So if any user loses their password it would be very difficult to recover chat history from the backup.

Lastly, WhatsApp's updated version will also bring the new auto-download rule enabled by default. Frequently forwarded images, voice messages, videos, documents will never be downloaded automatically from WhatsApp, unlike the current WhatsApp version where users are given the option to keep auto-downloads on for select media content.