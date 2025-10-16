San Francisco, October 16: WhatsApp has begun working on a new feature that will be launched in a future update for all users. The new WhatsApp feature is called "Channel Quiz" and is currently in development for Android beta users. The Meta-owned platform will allow admins to create and share quizzes with their followers, enabling them to participate in a topic and engage more effectively.

With 'Channel Quiz', WhatsApp will offer more control to channel administrators by allowing them to share interactive quizzes. Followers can take part in the quizzes and see whether their answers were correct. They will be offered multiple-choice questions with one correct answer, according to a report published by WaBetaInfo. Is X Shutting Down Its Creator Monetisation Programme Because It Caused More Harm Than Benefit? Elon Musk’s Platform Calls Claim ‘Fake News’.

WhatsApp Developing 'Channel Quiz' Feature; Here's What It Brings

The new 'Channel Quiz' is designed to provide a structured and engaging experience for both admins and audiences. The report mentioned that the quizzes would appear similar to polls; however, followers can check the correct answer, making it suitable for educational, entertainment, promotional, and other purposes.

Creating a quiz is simple, as WhatsApp channel admins will only need to type a question and add four or more options for the audience to choose from. WhatsApp's new feature will be introduced in a future update for both beta and end users. This option improves upon polls, which only allow users to select an option without knowing whether it is correct. Polls are generally used to gather opinions or preferences from followers, but some questions have only one right answer that not many people know. Nithin Kamath’s X Account Compromised in Phishing Attack, Used To Promote ‘Cryptocurrency Scam Links’; Zerodha CEO Says 2FA Prevented Full Takeover.

WhatsApp's 'Channel Quiz' feature can help admins test knowledge, educate, or provide information to followers by offering interactive questions. However, there is a limitation: admins cannot check the answers of individual users and can only see the overall response after everyone has participated. This also limits the admin's ability to see how many followers responded.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).