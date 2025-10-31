San Francisco, October 31: WhatsApp’s new feature, ‘Invite Contacts to Follow Channels’, is under development and will soon be released for beta users. It will first be rolled out to Android beta testers, followed by a wider release for all users in a future update. Since it is not yet fully developed, it will be introduced later for developers through the Google Play Beta Programme.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature called 'Create and Save Stickers' for iOS beta testers. It allows users to create and save stickers from images without relying on third-party applications. The feature was already available to Android beta testers, and iOS developers have indicated that the final launch may happen soon. Check out the new feature in development.

Meta-owned WhatsApp will soon release a new feature that will help the admins to invite their follows to join their channels. As per a report by WABetaInfo, admins will be able to compose a question with multiple options and mark the correct answer directly within the channel interface. Participants can then select the option they believe is correct and receive instant feedback indicating whether they chose wisely or not.

The report mentioned that WhatsApp will display a brief confetti animation when users select an answer, adding an element of fun and engagement to the experience. The new feature will be introduced within the channel info screen, helping admins directly reach people already in their contact list. This feature aims to help channels grow and improve discoverability by encouraging new followers to join. The report added that the upcoming WhatsApp feature would help admins build a stronger audience through interactive engagement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

