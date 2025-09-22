San Francisco, September 22: WhatsApp's new 'Ask Meta AI' experimental feature has been rolled out for iOS beta users. It allows WhatsApp users to ask Meta AI questions about messages. Since the new feature is still in the experimental phase and requires more testing, it is available to iOS users through the TestFlight beta program. Soon, it will be released for all global users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp regularly provides updates and rolls out features to beta users, which allows it to check if a feature is ready for rollout or needs further refinement. WhatsApp already has Meta AI, which lets users find answers related to various topics, get the latest information, and also get solutions to complex queries. So, how will this new feature be different? Check below. Grok Web New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Grok Speech’ Mode to Web Version, Allowing Users To Generate Images or Animation With Integrated Speech or Audio.

WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Ask Meta AI' Feature

The new 'Ask Meta AI' feature on WhatsApp lets users ask questions about specific messages and verify information. This helps users instantly get the clarification required for something shared personally or in a group. Earlier, WhatsApp users had to manually select the message and forward it to Meta AI, then write a text prompt to get certain information. However, as per a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature on WhatsApp streamlines the process with the Meta AI assistant.

A person may receive multiple messages in a group or community, making it difficult to verify if all the information provided is true. However, the report said that WhatsApp's 'Ask Meta AI' feature allows users to do "proactive fact-checking." It will be a great tool to combat misinformation in real-time and get accurate information within conversations. Android beta users already have this feature available. OpenAI To Launch New Compute-Intensive AI Products for Pro Users With Additional Fees Over Next Few Weeks: CEO Sam Altman.

The Ask Meta AI feature will provide detailed information to users based on the prompt given. WhatsApp users will have full control with Meta AI, as messages aren’t visible to the chatbot until they choose to add context and send them. Selecting "Ask Meta AI" alone doesn’t share content with others, which ensures privacy. They can share it only by manual confirmation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

