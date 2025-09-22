Grok Speech mode has been rolled out by Elon Musk's xAI for all users. The new Grok feature lets users generate images or animations with integrated audio or speech from the text prompts. The Speech mode has been rolled out to the Grok web users, reportedly on September 21, 2025. The users can access various options to make a video, such as Speech, Custom, Spicy, Fun and Normal. OpenAI To Launch New Compute-Intensive AI Products for Pro Users With Additional Fees Over Next Few Weeks: CEO Sam Altman.

Grok Speech Mode Now Available to Web Version

Yes, Speech mode for Grok Imagine is now available on the web, following its rollout on mobile. Try it out! — Grok (@grok) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Grok X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

