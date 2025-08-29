San Francisco, August 29: WhatsApp recently launched its AI-powered Writing Help assistant for all users. It allowed them to easily communicate without worrying about the tone or grammatical problems. Meta AI used advanced processing to help users rephrase messages and make them perfect before sending them to others. It was already available to some beta users, but has now been released for all WhatsApp users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has started working on a new feature called 'Status with disappearing messages'. As the name suggests, the upcoming WhatsApp feature would allow users to personalise the Status messages and set a timer so they would disappear. The platform has started rolling out this new feature for the iOS beta testers via update through the TestFlight beta Programme in version 25.23.10.78. Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out Grok Imagine to Web Version and New Grok iOS App on AppStore With Improvements and Bug Fixes to Video Generation

WhatsApp 'Status With Disappearing Messages'; All You Need to Know

WhatsApp has begun rolling out 'Status with disappearing messages' to iOS beta testers, allowing them to introduce an expiration timer on their "About" section, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Using this new feature, they can choose their statuses to disappear after a selected time. This includes options ranging from 30 minutes to one day. WhatsApp beta users can also customise it for up to one month. Some users need to update their status now and then, while others keep it as it is for a long period. Google Integrates Gemini CLI With Zed Code Editor, Bringing Fast AI Experience to Developers’ Terminals.

Using 'Status with disappearing messages' can help users change their Statuses frequently. It can keep them relevant and show their current mood or activity. Earlier, the same feature was rolled out for the Android beta users. With this new change, the users can control their Statuses and regularly update their profiles. It allows them to update, edit and delete their statuses in a timely manner. According to a report, the new WhatsApp feature would enable users to choose the visibility and set preferences freely, keeping their privacy settings unchanged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).