Elon Musk's xAI has started rolling out the anticipated Grok Imagine feature on the Grok web version. It also introduces the latest version of the Grok App on Apple's App Store, bringing new improvements and bug fixes to Imagine. Grok Imagine allows users to turn any still image into a moving video. It also lets them provide a customised prompt to guide the video generation process. Google Integrates Gemini CLI With Zed Code Editor, Bringing Fast AI Experience to Developers’ Terminals.

Grok iOS App Gets New Update, Brings Bug Fixes, Performance Improvement

BREAKING: xAI has dropped a new update for the Grok App — version 1.1.66 is live on the AppStore. Packed with bug fixes and big improvements to Imagine. Update now! pic.twitter.com/J9qk6yB62a — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 29, 2025

Grok Imagine Available to Grok Web Version

BREAKING 🚨: Grok Imagine is now available on the Grok web! Image and video generation are both available. Imagine it 👀 https://t.co/r3mzphrT4W pic.twitter.com/2eXEGybK0L — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 28, 2025

