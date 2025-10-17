San Francisco, October 17: WhatsApp has started working on a new feature called 'username reservation' that allows users to reserve their preferred username on the platform. Recently, the Meta-owned platform was reportedly working on a 'channel quiz' feature, which was said to launch soon following beta testing. It aims to enhance interaction between users and WhatsApp Channel admins by asking engaging questions.

Now, WhatsApp has begun developing a feature that allows users to secure their desired username in advance ahead of the full system rollout. The platform has yet to roll out the username system for all users, which will allow them to be identified by a unique name rather than just numbers. X Links Coming Soon: X Product Head Nikita Bier Confirms Platform Working on New Feature, May Boost Posts Containing Text and Links.

WhatsApp Working on 'Username Reservation' Feature for Android Beta Users

Ahead of the official rollout of the full username system, WhatsApp is testing how the username reservation system will work. After launch, it will serve as an identifier to reach users, eliminating duplicate usernames on the platform in the future. Those who secure their usernames early will be able to keep their desired names, while later users may not be able to change theirs.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will bring the same username reservation functionality to iOS, along with Android. The new 'username reservation' feature will appear in the profile section for beta users on Android. Users will need to type their desired username and check its availability. If it is not taken, they can reserve it. ChatGPT Didn’t Do It: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Says OpenAI’s AI Chatbot Couldn’t Edit His Image Showing ‘Copyright Infringement’, Grok Handled It Easily.

The experimental feature allows testers to see how the username system will function, enabling the company to make adjustments before the full rollout. The report also mentioned that WhatsApp is nearing the testing phase on iOS and will soon release it to beta users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

