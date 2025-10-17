Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, while speaking to TBPN (Technology Business Programming Network), revealed that he was unable to edit his image with Sam using ChatGPT because the OpenAI chatbot flagged it for "copyright infringement." Benioff said that when he asked Grok to make the edits, it did not display such a notice and was able to edit the image quickly, offering additional options as well. Salesforce CEO said that ChatGPT was unable to remove "conference necklaces" he was wearing. Dragon Copilot New Update: Microsoft Unveils New AI Innovations To Empower Nurses, Enhance Patient Care and Streamline Nursing Workflows.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Says ChatGPT Didn't Let Him Edit Image

BREAKING: Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, said he used Grok to make the viral image because ChatGPT refused to create it. That’s the difference between open creativity and corporate censorship. Grok for the win. pic.twitter.com/bsVqAQONFW — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 17, 2025

Benioff used Grok to create a viral image with Sam He said ChatGPT instantly refused, saying ‘No.’ Grok, on the other hand, did it right away SuperGrok is hands-down the best value subscription Grok doesn’t mess around when it comes to getting things done Everything on Grok… pic.twitter.com/07S5NHkpJD — X Freeze (@amXFreeze) October 17, 2025

