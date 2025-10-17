Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X, posted a teaser video confirming that "X Links" will be released soon. The short, nine-second video does not reveal much; however, it hints at new functionality on the platform. Elon Musk's X could allow users to promote links on the platform, as previously the platform limited boosting external links. However, this could change with X Links, which may allow users to boost both main text and links. A report stated that X historically de-boosted links; however, this may change. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Channel Quiz’ To Boost Engagement of Channel Followers With Interactive Quizzes.

X Links Teased by Product Head Nikita Bier, Likely to Launch Soon on Elon Musk's Platform

X Links May Boost Posts Containing Text With Links

X Links are coming soon 👀 Posts with links have been historically de boosted on X and it might be finally changing. Would be cool to have Instant Views as well. https://t.co/hvo5RsZKoN pic.twitter.com/I70KgvzuJP — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) October 16, 2025

