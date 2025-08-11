San Francisco, August 11: WhatsApp has started working on a new feature called "verified Instagram profile link" which will be released in the future iOS beta update allowing the users to verify their Insta account profile. Using this feature, Meta will allow the WhatsApp users to link their Instagram profiles confirming their identity and ensuring that there was no impersonating accounts of the users on the Meta-owned platforms.

Recently, the Meta-owned WhatsApp rolled out 'share motion photos' feature. This feature was released for the Android beta testers via Android 2.25.22.29 update through Google Play Beta Program. However, soon it will be available for the final users. WhatsApp's 'share motion photos' feature allowed the users to share photos that included bursts of movements and sound to chats, groups and channels. GPT-5 Pro Token Increase: Sam Altman Says OpenAI Considering USD 1,000 Month Payment Plan for Providing 2x Input Tokens for Users.

WhatsApp New 'Verified Instagram Profile Link'

WhatsApp's new 'verified Instagram profile link' feature is still in development; however it will be available to the iOS beta testers in the future update. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature by Meta-owned WhatsApp would let the users have a verified label displayed next to the linked Instagram profile. It will confirm the ownership of user's Insta account. The report highlighted that it would ensure that the profile was genuine and further reduce the risk of impersonating accounts.

It mentioned that WhatsApp could bring this feature the profile link verification to iOS users in the future update following the release of latest beta update version - iOS 25.22.10.72. WhatsApp's new feature will be available via TestFlight app. The upcoming feature will be accessible via opening the profile and pasting the URL of the Instagram page. Grok Imagine Release Update: Elon Musk’s xAI To Release its Image-to-Video Generation Tool to Web Version Soon.

WABetaInfo pointed out that the users could verify any Instagram account without it really belonging to them including profiles of celebrities, famous influencers and so on. Due to this potentailly misleading application, WhatsApp was developing a system to verify the profile links and confirm their official connection with the actual user.

