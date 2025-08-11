Sam Altman said that OpenAI was considering giving a "very" small number of GPT-5 pro queries each month to Plus subscribers. OpenAI CEO responded to a user who praised GPT-5 Pro and encouraged the company to pay USD 1,000 per month for doubling (2x) the output tokens. Altman said, "i like it too. but yeah if you wanna pay us $1k a month for 2x the input tokens feels like we should find a way to make that happen..." GPT-5 Pro Rolled Out for ChatGPT Teams Accounts by OpenAI, Offers Users Faster Responses and Results.

OpenAI Considering USD 1,000 Monthly for 2x Input Tokens

we are considering giving a (very) small number of GPT-5 pro queries each month to plus subscribers so they can try it out! i like it too. but yeah if you wanna pay us $1k a month for 2x the input tokens feels like we should find a way to make that happen... https://t.co/9qC0rsDl6z — Sam Altman (@sama) August 11, 2025

