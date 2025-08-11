Grok Imagine will be released as a web version soon. It is available for SuperGrok, Premium+ and Premium subscribers. However, xAI also made it available as an early access to the Android and iOS free users, along with the Grok 4 AI chatbot with limits. Grok Imagine allows users to turn any still image into a short video. GPT-5 Pro Rolled Out for ChatGPT Teams Accounts by OpenAI, Offers Users Faster Responses and Results.

Grok Imagine Coming Soon to Web Version

Grok Imagine on Web Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/BsFmdRICqh — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) August 10, 2025

