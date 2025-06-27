New Delhi, June 27: When is Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India? Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM on July 12 and will continue till 11:59 PM on July 14. The sale event is expected to feature big discounts across various categories like electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. As always, only Amazon Prime members will be able to take advantage of these limited-time deals and special benefits.

Amazon India posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) on June 27, 2025, and provided a glimpse of Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. The post read, "Caught daydreaming about epic deals? We feel you! Amazon Prime Day is landing on 12th to 14th July with great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment. Join Prime now." The announcement of the upcoming 72-hour sale will offer new product launches and special entertainment content for Amazon Prime members. Is 'Win Prizes Everyday on Amazon Prime Day 12th to 14th July' WhatsApp Message Genuine or Fake? Know How To Identify Spam Links in Messages.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India?

Caught daydreaming about epic deals? We feel you! Amazon Prime Day is landing on 12th to 14th July with great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment. Join Prime now.#AmazonPrimeDay #SpeciallyForYou#Amazon #OnlineShopping #Deals #Discounts pic.twitter.com/ZOZCh52PML — Amazon India (@amazonIN) June 27, 2025

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Deals, Discounts and Bank Offers

During Amazon Prime Day 2025, Prime members will get access to shop from top brands and small businesses across a wide variety of categories. These include smartphones, TVs, home appliances, fashion, beauty products, Amazon devices, furniture, kitchen essentials, and daily groceries. Prime members will have the opportunity to shop for products from a vast network of sellers, including manufacturers, start-ups, well-known brands, entrepreneurs, and more. GTA 6 Listed on Microsoft Xbox Store Ahead of Launch in May 2026; Know How To Add It to Your Wishlist.

\Prime members can look forward to discounts on popular smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Realme, iQOO, OnePlus, Redmi, and more during Amazon Prime Day 2025. HONOR X9c 5G smartphone is also expected to launch in India during the sale event. Amazon said, "Customers can also save big with 10% savings on payments using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards."

