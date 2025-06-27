Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will launch on May 26, 2026, and has now been listed on the Microsoft Xbox Store. While players cannot buy the game just yet, the listing confirms that Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI(GTA VI) will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. To add GTA VI to your Xbox wishlist, head to the Microsoft Xbox store on Xbox Series X or S. Use the search bar to look for “Grand Theft Auto VI.” Once you find the game in the results, click on it. Then, tap the heart-shaped icon to save it to your wishlist. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 27, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

GTA 6 Listed on Microsoft Xbox Store

Grand Theft Auto VI coming May 26, 2026. Wishlist now: https://t.co/37vJ3goDmW pic.twitter.com/f00ZkBjA6w — Xbox (@Xbox) June 25, 2025

