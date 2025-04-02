Benton Harbor, April 2: Whirlpool, a US-based global home appliances giant, will cut hundreds of jobs due to shifting consumer demand. The Whirlpool layoffs will affect 650 employees in the country starting from June 1, 2025. The company announced it was committed to supporting the employees through transition. The tech layoffs in the United States and globally have affected several people from various industries. So far, 27,471 employees have been laid off by 96 companies in 2025.

A Whirlpool spokesperson said the company would help the employees by providing onsite HR support during their transition and a dedicated employee support line. As of 2023, Whirlpool had around 59,000 employees globally and in the United States, it had around 23,000 people. Addressing the Whirlpool layoffs, the company said it was making necessary changes to the production of Amana operations to align with market conditions driven by consumer demand. US Layoffs: Trump Administration Begins Mass Layoffs at FDA, HHS, CDC and Other Healthcare Agencies, Top Scientists Laid Off, Around 10,000 Affected.

The home appliance giant said that 650 people would be laid off from a specific production team at the facility, and they would be guided on the unemployment benefits through Iowa Workforce Development. The announcement of job cuts by Whirlpool gained a lot of attention from the labour and workers advocacy groups. The IAM (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, representing the company's employees, shared concerns over the company's layoffs decision.

The labour union said, "Our hearts go out to every member and family affected by Whirlpool management's announcement that they will lay off approximately 650 workers at its Amana facility.", according to the report by People Matters. IAM said that its community relied on union jobs to help sustain families in the Amana area. It further said that the workers affected by the Whirlpool layoffs would get help, and it would reach out to the local stakeholders and elected officials to secure possible membership support.

