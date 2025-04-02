Washington, April 2: Donald Trump's government has started laying off several employees from the US Health Agencies as a part of a broader plan to slash the government spending. The reports said that the mass layoffs at federal healthcare agencies in the United States affected 10,000 employees who were not allowed to enter by the security guards hours after their dismissal. The US healthcare layoffs affected FDA, HHS, CDC and Other Healthcare Agencies

The Trump administration and Elon Musk's DOGE(Department of Government Efficiency) have laid off several thousand employees as part of their broader plans to reduce the US government's costs and deficit. The affected employees were left in tears and shock when they were told to empty their offices and take their stuff without any hope of returning. US Healthcare Layoffs: FDA Staff Told To Pack Laptops and Prepare for Possibility To Not Come Back, Thousands Face Mass Job Cuts at Nation’s Health Agencies.

Recently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, informed that the layoffs would reduce the total count of employees from 82,000 and bring down to 62,00. He said that the workforce reduction decision would help streamline a bloated bureaucracy. His decision was reportedly aligned with the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) mission.

According to a report by Reuters, the Trump layoffs, aimed at reducing government spending, cut several jobs in healthcare, but when health emergencies like ongoing measles and others arise, they would struggle. The laid-off staff included top scientists who oversaw public health and cancer research and approved vaccines and drugs.

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy posted on X, "Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs. But the reality is clear: what we've been doing isn't working." He further said that the healthcare layoffs were necessary for HHS (United States Department of Health and Human Services) to achieve its mission to prevent chronic disease. Federal Layoffs: US Health Department To Cut 10,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring, Robert F Kennedy Announced Hinting Move Aligns With ‘MAHA’ Plan, Say Reports.

The recent FDA layoffs affected several people who were shocked when told to leave the office. When faced with being fired, Peter Stein, director of the Office of New Drugs, resigned on Tuesday. FDA's Centre for Tobacco Products division head Brian King was fired. Peter Marks, a top vaccine official, was also laid off.

