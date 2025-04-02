BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is officially registered as a crypto asset firm in the United Kingdom. BlackRock manages around USD 10 to 11 trillion in assets and offers services like investment, advisory and risk management solutions. BlackRock has joined with others like PayPal, Revolut, and Coinbase to register in the UK, allowing it to operate its European Bitcoin ETP. Bitcoin Price Today, April 2, 2025: BTC Price Rises to USD 85,000 Briefly Recovering From Previous Falls, Now at USD 84,000.

BlackRock Registered As Crypto Asset Firm in UK

JUST IN: 🇬🇧 BlackRock officially registers as a crypto asset firm in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/qP2NoLSGW3 — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)