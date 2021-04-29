If you are worried about the security and comfort of your family, it is quite obvious that you are in the need of a smart doorbell. We all know that it is quite a problem if you need to leave for work with kids and pets in the house, and in this situation, the best option for you is a smart video doorbell that will work as your third eye. With all these needs in mind, we will provide a complete analysis of SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 to let you know why it should be not only your best video doorbell choice but also home security camera choice as well.

Flexible power options and easy setup

The power options that come with SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 are very flexible and easy to handle for anyone. Simply powered the doorbell with built-in rechargeable battery, and you’re ready to go. In addition to the built-in battery, there’re also options for you to connect with AC12~24V and DC5V2A wire input. Moreover, digital output is also supported for you to build a automated security system. As for the setup, it’s a breeze to finish the setup process with Bluetooth easy setup supported. It can be said that SpotCam Video Doorbell is a reliable choice to easily setup in any environment.

Smart home compatibility

SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 comes with the compatibility with most popular smart home platforms. Despite its own system that you can easily access to the doorbell with your mobile phone and tablet, it is also compatible with various popular third-party platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google home, IFTTT and Conrad Connect. The compatibility allows you to build up your own smart home system easily while the security is guaranteed at the same time

7-day free cloud recording plan

Each SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 comes with a free 7-day cloud recording plan forever, this feature will forever stay by your side, no more subscription fees. You can easily watch live videos and footage playback via your smartphone or tablet. Simply download and log in to the free SpotCam app, then you’re ready to enjoy all the SpotCam features.

Perfect video analysis and active wake up for convenience

Whenever a suspicious activity is sensed on your doorsteps, the camera immediately wakes up with built-in PIR. However, in order to avoid any accidental action alerts, video analysis algorithm is also introduced to filter any events triggered mistakenly. When the video analysis is present, false alarms and unnecessary suspicion will be avoided. With this feature, SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 is not just a doorbell but also a monitoring system.

180-degree panoramic view & real-time alert

Another big advantage of the SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 is that it provides 180 degrees panoramic view, and that entire area outdoor will be covered. With this high coverage and accuracy, you won’t lose any moment surroundings. You will be kept informed with the real-time alerts whenever there’s a visitor or motion detected, which ensures your house's security and deserve to be fixed on your door steps.

Voice messages and Voice change

As privacy is gaining more and more important, SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 comes with a unique voice change feature, which allows you to stay secured even when alone. You can change your voice when you are talking using the in-built full-duplex two-way audio feature with your visitor. This makes it easy to stay anonymous when you suspect the individual on the door. The doorbell video camera also supports voice message functions that you can send pre-recorded voice message when someone presses the doorbell.

Conclusion

With all the features of the SpotCam Video Doorbell 2 mentioned above, it is clear that this is one of the most advanced smart video doorbells in the market. Furthermore, by adding this device in your house, you are not only equipping your house with a video doorbell, you are actually equipping it with an advanced home security camera as well. If you pick this doorbell for your house, it is guaranteed that your house will be protected and you will gain peace of mind.