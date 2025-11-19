POCO F8 series battery and other details have been leaked ahead of launch in global market on November 26, 2025. The series will include two models - POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra, the standard POCO F8 variant will reportedly launch later. The Pro variant will come with a 6,500mAh battery and the Ultra variant will get a 6,210mAh battery. The POCO F8 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the POCO F8 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC. More details will be revealed soon. Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Officially Teased, Launch in China Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo S50 Series.

POCO F8 Series Launching Globally on November 26

I'll go for the denim blue design of #POCOF8Ultra this time🤖 https://t.co/mGApiEut5D — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 19, 2025

POCO F8 Series Battery Details Tipped

POCO F8 Pro - 6210mAh (typ) POCO F8 Ultra - 6500mAh (typ) pic.twitter.com/DjMmqdJbqw — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO X Global Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)