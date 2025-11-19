iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will offer a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display that may support a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will also include a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 7,000mAh battery. The company has announced that pre-bookings for the iQOO 15 will start on November 20, 2025. The company is offering a limited-time Priority Pass for an amount of INR 1,000. Customers who will secure the pass will receive free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds, a 12-month extended warranty, and special launch day offers. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date in India Confirmed on November 27; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Pre-Bookings

The iQOO 15 comes packed with a 7000 mAh battery that keeps up with every swipe, strike, and victory all day, every day. Whether it’s gaming marathons or work sprints, the power never runs out. Because real performance doesn’t pause and neither should you. Pre-book starts… pic.twitter.com/4wa1NEw5ey — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 18, 2025

