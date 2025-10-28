Mumbai, October 28: Wobble, an Indian consumer tech brand owned by Indkal Technologies, has shared a teaser announcing the launch of its first smartphone in India. The company has yet to confirm the smartphone’s name, specifications, and key features. Wobble’s first smartphone is set to debut on November 19, 2025, at a launch event in New Delhi. Following Lava Mobiles, Wobble will be the second brand to introduce a Made-in-India smartphone.

According to the available information, Wobble stated that its first smartphone will be completely designed and manufactured in India. Next month, the consumer tech brand will introduce its first-ever smartphone, which is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. Based on the chipset, the smartphone may be launched in the mid-range segment. REDMAGIC 11 Pro Gaming Phone Launch Globally on November 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Wobble 1 Launching in India on November 19; Here's What to Expect

Wobble's first smartphone will likely be called "Wobble 1", as per a report by Gadget360. The report highlighted its key features, including a thinner design, flat frame, prominent rear camera module, and teaser images showing the power and volume control buttons on the sides. It is rumoured that the smartphone could come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15.

Wobble is a brand owned by Indkal Technologies, a Bengaluru-based tech and innovation company that offers a range of consumer electronics, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and inverters. According to the company’s official website, it holds licences to sell Acer and Black+Decker products. In addition, it has two in-house brands – Perrel and Wobble. Motorola To Launch New Smartphone in India Soon With Large Sized Silicon-Carbon Battery; Drops Teaser.

The upcoming Wobble 1 (rumoured) could eventually launch under a different name. The specifications and features of the upcoming slim model have yet to be announced.

