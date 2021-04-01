Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra has been confirmed to be launched in India on April 23, 2021. The company shared the video teaser of its upcoming phone on its official Twitter and YouTube Channel revealing its design, camera and launch date. Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 Series in the global market a couple of days ago. Mi 11 Series comprises of Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi Lite and Mi 11i. Now the company will launch the Mi 11 Ultra phone from the Mi 11 Series in the Indian market and it has started sending launch invites for the same. The virtual launch event of the Mi 11 Ultra will be streamed via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro & Mi 11 Lite Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mi 11 Ultra is likely to carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese variant. It is expected to feature a 6.81-inch Quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Surreal, the way it looks! Thrilling to be around! #Mi11Ultra 👉 The Only #SuperPhone Launching on 23rd April. Know more: https://t.co/nZvuM8atx1 pic.twitter.com/7sAeCvRJOL — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2021

For photography, the device could come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with a Samsung GN2 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens. At the front, there might be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The rear camera module is also likely to feature a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display with an AOD feature, notifications and rear-view selfies. The handset is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The phone is expected to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system. Other features might include IP68 water, dust resistance, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, AI Face Unlock and more.

