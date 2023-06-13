New Delhi, June 13: Xiaomi has launched a new tablet in the Indian market. It comes with a unibody metal design, USB Type-C audio, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, and an 8840mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The new tablet sports a smart touch keyboard with 64 keys and a larger touch area. It comes with full-screen gesture operations and has IPX4 ratings for splash resistance. Infinix NOTE 30 VIP Launched with 120Hz AMOLED Display, 12GB RAM: Check Prices, Specs, and Other Details.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm processor along with Adreno 650 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by an 8840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The 11-inch LCD screen with 2.8K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Hardware-level blue light reduction, TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision.

The new tablet runs Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 for tablets. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C.

For photos and videos, the new tablet sports a 13MP rear camera (f/2.2 aperture, PDAF) and an 8MP front camera (105-degree FoV). Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Price

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced in India at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 28,999. It will be available from June 21 via Amazon.in, mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. You can choose from Mist Blue and Graphite Grey colours.

