New Delhi, June 13: Recently, Infinix launched the Note 30 series smartphones - Note 30 Pro, Note 30, Note 30i and Note 30 5G. Now, it has announced a new 5G smartphone.

The Infinix NOTE 30 VIP comes with features like a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8050, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

"With All-Round FastCharge technology on the NOTE 30 series, Infinix has brought users an unprecedented fast charging experience. Now, on the newly released NOTE 30 VIP, we have taken the overall performance of this technology to a new level," said Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager. Infinix.

"By introducing faster, flagship-level 50W wireless fast charging and covering more charging methods across different scenarios, NOTE 30 VIP provides a safe, fast, and convenient experience that removes any worries users may have about battery life. Thanks to the new Dimensity 8050 5G processor, high refresh rate screen, and rich audiovisual features, the NOTE 30 VIP is the top choice for users seeking all-round powerful performance," he added.

Infinix NOTE 30 VIP Specifications

The new smartphone sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with FHD+(1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1920 Hz PWM Dimming, and up to 900 nits peak brightness.

The Infinix NOTE 30 VIP Specifications is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. You also get an additional 9GB of virtual RAM.

The Dual SIM smartphone runs Android 13 with XOS 13. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The company claims that Infinix’s proprietary UPS (Ultra Powerful Signal) technology can increase cellular signal strength by 20% and Wi-Fi signal strength by 100%.

The Infinix NOTE 30 VIP is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, Reverse Charge (wired & wireless), Bypass Charge, AI Smart Charge, and PD 3.0. You can get up to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

The new handset comes in Magic Black and Glacier White colours. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, sound by JBL, Hi-Res audio, a 32MP front camera, and a 108MP rear camera setup. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Important Camera Upgrades Leaked Prior Official Announcement.

Infinix NOTE 30 VIP Price

The Infinix NOTE 30 VIP comes with a starting price of USD 299 (approx Rs 24,645). The company has not revealed the Indian price tag.

