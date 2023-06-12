New Delhi, June 12: The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is closer to launch. Several details of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online now.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been spotted on various certification sites with model numbers EB-BS711ABY and SM-S711 moniker. OnePlus Fold Expected To Launch Globally in August 2023; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications

Recent leaks suggest that the upcoming handset will be powered by a 3.36GHz Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset along with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. T

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. It is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

Additionally, the upcoming handset is likely to run Android 13 OS and sport a 6.10-inch touchscreen FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM handset will get Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi Direct, 3G, and 4G as connectivity options. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price

The upcoming handset is expected to be launched in the next few months. It is likely to be priced around USD 560 – USD 640. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price in India starts at Rs. 69,390. More details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

