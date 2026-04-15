Zoho Corp, the global cloud-based enterprise software firm, has officially dismissed reports suggesting that it conducted a sudden mass layoff of 300 employees. The clarification follows a viral post on the anonymous professional network Blind, where a user claimed to have been "laid off" from the company without notice. Zoho, which has famously maintained a no-layoff policy for three decades, stated that its record remains unbroken and that the allegations stem from a misunderstanding of its internship and training protocols.

The controversy gained significant traction on social media due to Zoho’s reputation for job stability, even during global economic downturns and the recent wave of AI-driven workforce reductions in the tech industry. Oracle Layoffs: Tech Giant Slashes 30,000 Jobs Globally via Email Without Warning or Exit Talks.

'Recently Got Laid Off from Zoho' Official Post

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The Viral Allegations Regarding Zoho Layoffs

The viral post was authored by an individual claiming to be a trainee who was recently let go. The user alleged that approximately 300 trainees were dismissed simultaneously, purportedly as part of a shift in internal staffing strategies. The author expressed personal distress, noting that they had chosen Zoho over offers from major firms like TCS, Cognizant, and Capgemini due to the company's perceived stability.

"This situation has hit me hard," the user wrote, highlighting their financially struggling background and their family's dependence on the income. The post suggested that the sudden nature of the departure was a departure from the company’s stated values.

Company Clarification on Reported Zoho Layoffs

In response to the growing speculation, Zoho clarified that no full-time employees had been terminated. Mohammed Sohail, Associate Director of Talent Acquisition and Global HR Operations at Zoho Corp, explained that the viral post incorrectly conflated the company’s internship programme with full-time employment.

Sohail noted that internships at Zoho are learning-focused engagements and do not carry a guarantee of a permanent role. He confirmed that from the 2026 intern cohort, more than 30% of candidates have already received full-time offers or are currently being evaluated for permanent positions. This is in addition to a separate group of freshers who will join the company as employees upon completion of their academic courses.

Differentiating Internship Conclusion from Zoho Layoffs

The company emphasised that describing interns who did not receive a permanent job offer as being "laid off" is factually inaccurate. According to Zoho, interns who demonstrated exceptional performance are absorbed into the workforce, while others simply complete their scheduled internship period. Once the programme ends, those not absorbed are free to seek opportunities elsewhere with the experience gained during their tenure.

This distinction is central to Zoho's human resources philosophy. The firm has avoided the trend of mass workforce reductions seen at other tech giants by focusing on organic growth and long-term talent development through its in-house training initiatives.

Maintaining Stability Amidst Industry Volatility

The denial of the Zoho layoffs claims reinforces the company's long-standing stance against reactive cost-cutting measures. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent cooling of the tech market, founder Sridhar Vembu has consistently advocated for protecting employee livelihoods as a core business principle. Z

Industry analysts suggest that the confusion highlights the high expectations placed on Zoho's "stability" promise. While the company continues to hire and evaluate thousands of trainees annually, the formal separation between its training academies and its permanent payroll remains a critical boundary in its operational structure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).