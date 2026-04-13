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Oracle has reportedly executed a widespread workforce reduction, impacting between 20,000 and 30,000 employees globally in a single phase last month. The layoffs, which were communicated through early morning emails at 6 AM, arrived without prior warning or formal explanation for many staff members. Of the total affected workforce, nearly 12,000 positions were based in India, marking one of the most significant staff reductions in the country's technology sector this year.

While Oracle has yet to officially confirm the exact figures, the move reflects a broader trend within the tech industry where traditional roles are being evaluated against aggressive investments in artificial intelligence and automation. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 71,000 Jobs Cut as Giants Like Oracle, Amazon and Dell Pivot to AI-Driven Operations.

Oracle Layoffs, Sudden Communication and Impact in India

The scale of the layoffs has sent shockwaves through the industry, particularly due to the lack of traditional exit procedures. Affected employees reported receiving a brief notification at the start of the workday, with many losing access to internal systems immediately. The concentration of layoffs in India underscores the evolving operational strategy of the multinational firm, which has historically maintained a large service and consultancy presence in the region.

Analysts suggest that the decision is a direct result of rising financial pressures and a strategic shift toward high-margin AI products. By automating internal processes and consultancy roles, the company aims to streamline operations, though the human cost of this transition is becoming a focal point for industry critics.

The Role of AI and Automation in Workforce Shifts

The transition at Oracle appears to be driven by a convergence of factors, most notably the integration of generative AI into enterprise software. Insiders suggest that many of the roles eliminated—specifically within consultancy and data management—are now being handled by automated systems that can perform complex analysis in a fraction of the time required by human staff.

This "silent replacement" is a growing concern for tech professionals. A former consultant, who had been with Oracle for two years, told Firstpost that there were no exit talks or warnings, only an abrupt shift toward AI-driven workflows. This suggests that the company is prioritising its multibillion-USD investments in cloud infrastructure and AI over maintaining its existing human capital in traditional divisions.

Financial Pressures and Operational Evolution

The layoffs follow a period of intense competition in the cloud computing market, where Oracle is vying for market share against rivals like Microsoft and Amazon. To remain competitive, the company has redirected significant capital toward expanding its data centres and AI capabilities. SpiceJet Layoffs: Airline Cuts 500 Staff, Waives Notice Periods for Engineers as Active Fleet Drops to 13 Aircraft.

This pivot requires a different type of workforce, leading to the "workforce-alignment" measures seen last month. While the company continues to hire for AI-specialized roles, the mass departure of general consultants and support staff indicates a permanent change in how Oracle intends to deliver its services globally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (FirstPost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).