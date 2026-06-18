England: Couple Caught Having S*x on Ferris Wheel at Download Festival, Probe Launched

Police in England have launched an investigation into a couple allegedly caught having s*x inside a ferris wheel pod at the Download Festival this past weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday, June 13, at Donington Park just before Guns N' Roses took the stage to close out the night, when multiple witnesses spotted the pair engaging in an "intimate act" in a glass cabin visible to crowds below.

The Leicestershire Police confirmed they became aware of the incident after footage circulated on social media over the weekend. The department is now attempting to identify the couple and has spoken with festival organizers about the matter. How a Brave Woman in Sweden Used a Camera Blind Spot To Escape Her Husband Who Forced Her To Have S*x With Over 120 Men.

Couple Caught Having S*x on Ferris Wheel in England

Originally, for the first rotation of the wheel, people thought he was just standing behind her with his arms around her, looking at the view. But as it got lower, somebody shouted ‘I can see her pants pulled aside,' a witness told the Leicestershire Police.

"They were literally in a glass pod above everyone’s heads at the busiest point of the night, just before Guns N' Roses were due on... All I can think is they thought the glass was tinted, but it wasn’t at all. It was actually spotless, you could see everything. I just hope they cleaned the cabin after they got out of it." Nebraska S*x Trafficking Bust: Gujarati Woman Used Hidden Hotel Cameras To Monitor S*xual Abuse of 2 Teenage Girls Live.

The police implore anyone with information to contact the department at www.leics.police.uk with the case No. 26*346427.

A report by the UK's Daily Star says that multiple people saw a couple engaging in an apparent "intimate act" in one of the ferris wheel pods this past Saturday (June 13) while waiting for Guns N' Roses to take the stage at Donington and close out the night. Apparently, one pair found a way to kill time on the ride while they waited. Footage of the supposed "act" (or acts) was shared on social media over the weekend.

What Are the Penalties for Public S*x in England?

As noted by the Suffolk S*xual Health Service, having s*x in public isn't necessarily against the law (unless it's done in a public toilet) but there are legal implications if you're caught doing so.

The UK's S*xual Offences Act 2003 prohibits indecent exposure in public, therefore if a witness catches people having s*x in public, the couple may face up to six months in prison or a fine of up to 5,000 Euros.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).