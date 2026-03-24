Mumbai, March 24: A dramatic beach rescue in Oceanside, California, is going viral after a swim coach risked his life to save a father and daughter caught in a powerful rip current. The heart-stopping moment, captured on video, shows the pair struggling to stay afloat as strong ocean currents pulled them away from shore.

The incident unfolded when the father and his young daughter were suddenly dragged into deeper waters by a fast-moving rip current. Witnesses watched in panic as the father fought to keep both of them above water, clearly exhausted and losing strength. US Man Alex Honnold Climbs Taipei 101 Rope-Free, Video Goes Viral.

Swim Coach Saves Father, Daughter from Rip Current in Oceanside

RIP CURRENT RESCUE: A California swim coach is being hailed a hero after diving into dangerous waters to save a father and daughter caught in powerful rip currents. The pair were struggling to stay afloat before the coach dove into the water without hesitation and brought them… pic.twitter.com/FbuOiWHlFx — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2026

That is when Lucas Taub, a swim coach at Westcliff College, sprang into action. Without hesitation, he entered the rough waters and reached the distressed pair. Demonstrating remarkable skill and composure, Taub secured both victims and guided them safely back toward shore, where bystanders helped bring them to land.

Experts say rip currents are among the most dangerous ocean hazards, capable of pulling swimmers away at high speeds. Contrary to popular belief, they do not drag people underwater but can quickly exhaust even strong swimmers. US: Man Narrowly Escapes As He Jumps out Seconds Before Train Slams Into SUV in Utah’s Layton, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Authorities are urging beachgoers to stay alert, especially during the busy spring season. If caught in a rip current, swimmers should remain calm, swim parallel to the shore, and avoid fighting the current directly.

The Oceanside rescue ended without injuries, but it serves as a powerful reminder: the ocean can turn dangerous in seconds, and quick action can mean the difference between life and death.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).