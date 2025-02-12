In a dramatic escape, a man in Layton, Utah, narrowly avoided disaster after his SUV was pushed onto railway tracks and trapped by crossing arms on February 4. CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment when another car rear-ended the SUV, sending it onto the tracks just as a train approached. The driver desperately tried to reverse but found himself stuck as the crossing arms blocked his path. Realising the danger, he jumped out mere seconds before the train slammed into the vehicle, reducing it to the wreckage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the shocking incident. The video has since gone viral, highlighting the terrifying close call. Utah Fire Videos: Massie Blaze Erupts at Apartment Complex Under Construction in Ogden, Viral Clips Show Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Utah Driver Escapes Seconds Before Train Smashes SUV

🇺🇸UTAH: DRIVER JUMPS OUT SECONDS BEFORE TRAIN SLAMS INTO SUV In Layton, Utah, on February 4, a white SUV stopped at a crossing was rear-ended, pushed onto the tracks, and trapped by the crossing arms. The driver managed to escape just moments before a train crashed into the… pic.twitter.com/jIWuN5pNeu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 12, 2025

