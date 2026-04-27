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US US Burbank Stabbing: Police Investigate Potential Link Between Suspect’s Sister and Fatal Stabbing of School Teacher Arti Varma Burbank police have confirmed they are investigating whether the sister of suspect Sergio Fraire, who is also a teacher at the same school as victim Arti Varma, had any involvement in the fatal stabbing. While Fraire has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder, detectives are working to establish the motive behind the targeted attack.

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The Burbank Police Department has issued a clarification regarding the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old Arti Varma, a beloved first-grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School. While 30-year-old Sergio Fraire remains the primary suspect charged with murder and attempted murder, detectives are now scrutinising the potential role of his sister, who is also an educator at the same school where Varma worked.

Although authorities initially distanced the sister from the case, they confirmed to NBCLA on Friday that detectives are actively investigating whether she had any involvement or prior knowledge. This development follows Fraire's not-guilty plea during his first court appearance last Thursday. Burbank Stabbing: Suspect Sergio Fraire Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of School Teacher Arti Varma, Attempted Murder of Daughter Meera Varma.

Focus on Relationships and Potential Involvement

The central focus of the Burbank Police Department’s Investigation Division is to determine the exact motive behind the attack and the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victims. The discovery that Fraire’s sister worked alongside Varma at Bret Harte Elementary has added a complex layer to the case, as police seek to understand if professional or personal ties played a role in the violence.

"Detectives continue to investigate whether she had any involvement," a department spokesperson stated, referring to the suspect's sister. Police have reiterated that the stabbing on North Brighton Street was not a random act, though they have yet to release specific details regarding a definitive connection.

Survivor in Stable Condition and Legal Allegations

The attack also targeted Varma’s 25-year-old daughter, a prominent mental health activist, who managed to survive multiple stab wounds. She remains in stable condition at a local hospital. Prosecutors have formally alleged that Fraire "personally used a deadly weapon, a knife" and "personally inflicted great bodily injury" during the incident, which occurred early last Monday morning.

Fraire is being held without bail as the legal process moves forward. He is currently facing one felony count of murder with a special circumstance of lying in wait, along with charges of attempted murder and residential burglary.

Tribute to a 'Devoted and Passionate' Educator

The Burbank Unified School District has continued to express its grief over the loss of Varma, whom officials described as a "devoted and passionate" educator. Her commitment to her first-grade students at Bret Harte Elementary was a hallmark of her decades-long career. Burbank: 30-Year-Old Sergio Fraire Arrested for Murder of Beloved First-Grade Teacher Arti Varma, Attempted Murder of Daughter Meera Varma in California.

The school community has set up memorials and made grief counsellors available to help students and staff navigate the tragedy. The fact that Varma is the second teacher from the same school to be killed in just two years has left many in the neighbourhood searching for answers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NBC Los Angeles), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).