World-renowned American rock climber Alex Honnold became the first person to scale Taipei 101 without ropes, harnesses, or safety equipment on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The 40-year-old athlete completed the 508-meter (1,667-foot) ascent in approximately one hour and 31 minutes, maneuvering through the building's distinctive "bamboo box" architecture as hundreds of spectators cheered from the streets below. Originally delayed by 24 hours due to rain, the climb was broadcast globally on Netflix as part of the "Skyscraper Live" special, featuring a 10-second safety delay. Upon reaching the summit, Honnold described the experience as "sick" and "incredible," briefly taking in the panoramic views of the Taiwanese capital before rappelling down to reunite with his wife, Sanni McCandless Honnold. Nur-D Arrest Caught on Viral Video Amid Protests After Federal Agents Kill Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis.

Alex Honnold Climbs Taipei 101 Rope-Free

JUST IN: 40-year-old American climber Alex Honnold has successfully completed his climb up the Taipei 101 building in Taipei, Taiwan. He reached the top of the tower in 1:31:35. The building is 1,667 feet tall making it the 11th-tallest building in the world. Wild. pic.twitter.com/T3qeS61jUx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

