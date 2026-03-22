Mumbai, March 22: CBS News has announced a significant restructuring that includes a 6% reduction of its workforce and the permanent closure of its historic radio division. The CBS News layoffs, confirmed on Friday, will impact approximately 60 of the network's 1,100 employees. This marks the second major wave of CBS News layoffs since David Ellison took leadership of parent company Paramount last summer, signaling a rapid transformation of the legacy broadcaster.

The most notable casualty of these CBS News layoffs is the CBS News Radio service, which has been in operation for nearly 100 years. According to internal memos, the radio service is scheduled to go off the air on May 22, 2026. Management cited a shift in programming strategies and "challenging economic realities" as the primary drivers behind the decision to terminate the legendary unit. CBS Layoffs: US-Based Television Broadcasting Company Considering Fresh Round of Job Cuts; Likely To Impact 15% of Its Staff.

Impact of CBS News Layoffs on Personnel and Bureau Operations

The current round of CBS News layoffs has hit several high-profile journalists and regional bureaus. Reports indicate that the Washington D.C. office was particularly affected, losing more than five staffers, including political reporter Hunter Woodall and reporter Nick Kurtz. Other notable departures resulting from these layoffs include weekend morning anchor Elaine Quijano and environmental correspondent David Schechter.

The geographical reach of the CBS News layoffs extends across the United States, with correspondents in Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, and Las Vegas also being let go. In a memo to staff, Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and President Tom Cibrowski stated that those affected by the CBS News layoffs would be treated with "care and respect," while acknowledging that the newsroom must get smaller to remain competitive in a digital-first landscape.

Strategic Motivations Behind CBS News Layoffs

The decision to initiate these CBS News layoffs comes under the direction of Bari Weiss, who was brought on by Ellison last October to revamp the network. Leadership has framed the CBS News layoffs as a necessary step to "change radically" alongside the industry. The strategy involves downsizing traditional departments to reallocate resources toward burgeoning digital audiences and new media platforms.

While some industry analysts have speculated that the CBS News layoffs are a precursor to a potential merger with CNN—should Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. receive regulatory approval—network sources have claimed that future ownership did not factor into this specific announcement. Instead, the focus remains on eliminating units that were generating minimal revenue, such as the radio division.

The End of CBS News Radio and Future Outlook

The termination of the radio service represents a "blow to the legendary unit" that once defined the network's global reach. Sources familiar with the CBS News layoffs noted that despite attempts to save the network, the lack of revenue made its continuation impossible. All roles within the radio unit are expected to be eliminated by late May. Meta Layoffs 2026: Company Says No Fresh Job Cuts Planned for Bottom 5% Performers; Continues Internal Reshaping.

Industry experts suggest that these may not be the final CBS News layoffs, as Paramount continues to streamline operations ahead of its pending deal with Warner Bros. For now, the network is focused on its "ambitious plans to grow" in new spaces, even as it navigates the difficult process of parting with veteran talent and shuttering century-old services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).