Mumbai, February 16: Meta has officially denied plans to initiate a new wave of company-wide layoffs based on performance ratings. The technology giant issued a clarification on Monday, stating that any recent departures within the firm are isolated incidents rather than part of a broad corporate strategy.

The statement follows a period of internal and external speculation regarding the company’s human resources policies. Employees and industry analysts had raised questions about whether Meta was planning to repeat the aggressive "Year of Efficiency" tactics seen in 2024, which significantly reduced the total headcount. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Citi, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees.

Meta Plans of Layoffs

A Meta spokesperson told Business Insider report that the company is not revisiting the specific model used last year, when it terminated approximately 5 per cent of its workforce based on low performance scores. "These are individual cases not related to any company-wide initiatives," the spokesperson said, explicitly confirming that no 5 per cent low-performer mandate exists for the current cycle.

The anxiety within the company was partially attributed to an internal FAQ document from early 2025. That document suggested that performance-based reductions could become a recurring feature of Meta's operations. The recent denial aims to decouple individual performance management from large-scale workforce reductions.

Meta Strategic Restructuring Continues

While Meta has ruled out another 5 per cent performance cut, the company is still actively refining its organisational structure. In January, the firm reduced the headcount of its Reality Labs division by 10 per cent, affecting more than 1,000 employees.

The company has clarified that those specific cuts were driven by a shift in investment priorities and strategic realignment within the augmented and virtual reality unit. Unlike the performance-based cuts of 2024, these were described as structural changes rather than a reflection of individual employee merit.

The recent communication highlights a subtle shift in how Meta handles its workforce adjustments. In previous years, layoffs were often framed as broad efficiency drives necessitated by macroeconomic conditions. CBS Layoffs: US-Based Television Broadcasting Company Considering Fresh Round of Job Cuts; Likely To Impact 15% of Its Staff.

By distinguishing between "individual cases" and "company-wide initiatives," the social media giant appears to be moving back toward a more traditional human resources model. This move may be intended to stabilize employee morale following several years of volatility across the global technology sector.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

