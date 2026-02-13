Mumbai, February 13: CBS News is reportedly considering a fresh round of layoffs that could impact at least 15% of its current staff, as the network undergoes a major structural shift. According to sources familiar with the discussions, the Paramount-Skydance unit is exploring these reductions as part of a strategic pivot led by the recently appointed editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss. The CBS layoffs move aims to realign the news division’s focus toward streaming video and diversifying the perspectives presented to its global audience.

The potential CBS News layoffs follow the acquisition of Paramount Global by Skydance Media, a merger that has already triggered significant changes across the organization. While official decisions remain fluid, insiders suggest that the timeline for implementing these personnel reductions could begin as early as March and extend through May 2026. The network has declined to make executives available for comment, though discussions regarding the scale of the layoffs are described as serious. AUMOVIO Layoffs: Germany-Based Automotive Tech Firm To Eliminate Approximately 1,000 in India.

CBS Layoffs: News Shifts Focus to Streaming and Unique Content

Editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has outlined a vision for CBS News that prioritises "differentiated" and "antimemetic" content over traditional "commodity" news. During a recent town hall meeting, Weiss informed staffers that the network must move away from imitative reporting that audiences can find elsewhere. This strategy involves a transition toward streaming platforms and may include the introduction of a new wave of podcasters to replace traditional broadcast roles, focusing on niche areas such as politics and health.

The emphasis on streaming comes as legacy broadcasters face declining viewership on traditional linear television. By focusing on unique storytelling and diverse viewpoints, the leadership at CBS News hopes to capture a larger share of the digital enterprise market. However, the shift has created a period of uncertainty within the newsroom, as the network attempts to modernise its content delivery while managing a significantly reduced headcount.

CBS News Layoffs Impact of Paramount-Skydance Merger on Media Staffing

The restructuring at CBS News is a direct consequence of the integration between Paramount and Skydance, with leadership seeking to eliminate redundancies and reduce annual expenses by more than USD 2 billion. Reports indicate that the atmosphere in the newsroom has been tense, with several veteran staffers already choosing to exit. Approximately 11 producers associated with the CBS Evening News have reportedly opted for buyout packages that were initially offered in January. Amazon Layoffs: Fresh Round of Job Cuts on January 27 Likely to Hit 16,000 Employees, India Teams Face Bigger Impact.

This wave of layoffs reflects a broader industry-wide contraction. While Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, recently warned that "professional-grade AGI" could automate many white-collar roles within 12 to 18 months, traditional media outlets are already facing immediate pressure from changing consumer habits. The restructuring at CBS News highlights the difficult balance major media houses must strike between maintaining journalistic legacy and achieving financial sustainability in a digital-first era.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Mirror ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).