President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed reports of friction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling claims of a diplomatic rift "fake news." Speaking amid ongoing joint military operations in the Middle East, Trump asserted that the two leaders are in total alignment regarding regional strategy. He emphasized that their personal and political bond remains "extraordinary," flatly denying any recent arguments. The President’s comments come as the U.S. and Israel continue a high-stakes campaign to degrade Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure, a mission Trump says the two men are "leading" together. ‘Iran Master of Media Manipulation’: Donald Trump Accuses Tehran of AI‑Driven ‘False Information’ on US Military Assets.

'Our Relationship is Extraordinary'

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "The relationship with Israel - that was another fake news... Did I have an argument with Netanyahu? No, we really get along well, and he will tell you we are leading the whole thing... My relationship with Netanyahu, I would say, is… pic.twitter.com/einW1EuSpP — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

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