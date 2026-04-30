‘We’re Going To Be Releasing Lot of Things’: Donald Trump Pledges Declassification of Secret UFO Files

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 29, signalled a significant shift in government transparency regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), stating that his administration is preparing to release long-classified information on UFOs.

Speaking to reporters, the President confirmed that disclosures are being prepared and suggested they may include details that have captured public attention for decades. "I think we're going to be releasing as much as we can in the near future. For some reason, and I guess it's just a reason, it's been in the minds of people for a long time, and that is such... they want to find out about the UFOs and, uh, anything having to do with UFO or related material. And we're going to be releasing a lot of things that we have, and I think some of it's going to be very interesting to people," Trump said. UFO Files: Donald Trump Instructs Pete Hegseth To Release Government Files, Reveals ‘Very Interesting’ Findings in Top Secret ‘Documents’ (Watch Video).

‘We’re Going To Be Releasing Lot of Things’: Trump on UFO Files

.@POTUS: It's been on the minds of people for a long time. They want to find out about the UFOs, and we're going to be releasing a lot of things that we have, and I think some of it's going to be very interesting to people. pic.twitter.com/dRSvqSww09 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 29, 2026

Donald Trump Pledges Declassification of Secret UFO Files

The President noted that his interest in the subject was shaped by conversations with military personnel who reported unusual aerial encounters. Recalling past briefings, he added, "I've interviewed people, my first term primarily, but I interviewed some pilots, uh, very solid people. And they said they saw things that you wouldn't believe. So, you're going to be reading about it."

Trump emphasised that these accounts came from credible aviators, reinforcing the seriousness of recent UAP sightings. While no specific timeline has been confirmed, the administration indicated that the declassification process is already underway. When Will Aliens.gov Site go Live? What is The Expected Content.

The announcement follows a directive issued earlier this year instructing the Department of Defence to release files linked to alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and UFOs. Officials say the material will likely be made available through a centralised digital platform.

The move marks one of the most extensive executive efforts to declassify UFO-related information in US history, an area traditionally subject to strict secrecy.

The disclosure push comes amid increasing pressure from lawmakers, including Tim Burchett, who has called for greater transparency on unexplained aerial sightings.

According to reports, Burchett has pointed to incidents involving objects displaying advanced capabilities, such as high-speed manoeuvres and prolonged hovering. "These people are seeing something out there," he said.

What UFO Files Contain

UFO files generally refer to declassified government records documenting investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena. These often include pilot reports, radar and infrared data, intelligence assessments, and archival material maintained by agencies such as the National Archives and Records Administration.

Recent studies, including work by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, have taken a cautious stance, finding no conclusive evidence linking sightings to extraterrestrial technology. Many incidents have been attributed to drones, balloons, or sensor anomalies.

The topic has long been associated with Area 51, a highly classified military installation historically linked to experimental aircraft testing and widespread UFO speculation. Despite years of investigation, definitive explanations for some sightings remain elusive. Trump, however, indicated that upcoming disclosures could provide new insights.

"We're going to be releasing a lot of things that we have," he said, suggesting that the forthcoming material may deepen public understanding of the phenomenon. As the administration prepares for the release, attention is turning to whether the documents will clarify longstanding questions surrounding UFOs and UAP.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).