Embryo Mix-Up in US: Florida Couple Sues Orlando IVF Clinic After DNA Test Reveals Newborn Baby Is Not Theirs

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Mumbai, January 31: A Florida couple has filed an emergency lawsuit against a Central Florida fertility clinic after genetic testing confirmed that the daughter they welcomed in December is not biologically related to either of them. Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, who both identify as Caucasian, grew concerned when their newborn, Shea, displayed physical characteristics of a different ethnicity. A subsequent DNA test revealed a "zero per cent genetic relationship" between the parents and the child, sparking a legal battle that has raised urgent questions about medical oversight in reproductive technology.

The Discovery of the ‘Horrendous Error’

The couple sought treatment at the Fertility Centre of Orlando (operating as IVF Life Inc.) in early 2025. According to court documents filed in Orange County, the pair had stored three viable embryos at the facility in 2020. In April 2025, an embryo was implanted into Score, which the couple believed was their own. US: Man Accused of Raping Florida Memorial University Student Caught Trying To Grab Female Detective’s Private Parts During Transport, Video Surfaces.

However, following Shea's birth on December 11, 2025, the couple noticed immediate physical discrepancies. Their attorney, Jack Scarola, described the realisation as devastating. The lawsuit alleges that the clinic either mislabeled embryos during storage or implanted the wrong patient's embryo during the transfer procedure.

A ‘Moral Obligation’ vs. Emotional Bonds

Despite the shock of the discovery, Score and Mills emphasise that they have formed an "intensely strong emotional bond" with Shea. However, they expressed a deep sense of moral responsibility toward the child’s biological parents, who may be unaware that their genetic child was born to another family.

Legal Demands and Clinic Response

The lawsuit, which names the clinic and medical director Dr Milton McNichol as defendants, does not initially focus on monetary damages. Instead, it seeks an emergency injunction to compel the clinic to:

Identify and Notify: Disclose the names of potential biological parents to the court.

Preserve Records: Ensure all laboratory logs and storage data from the last five years are secured.

Fund Testing: Pay for genetic testing for all patients who underwent procedures at the facility during the period in question.

In a statement released on January 30, the Fertility Centre of Orlando confirmed they are "actively cooperating with an investigation" to determine the source of the error. The clinic noted that multiple entities are involved in the review and that their priority remains the well-being of the patients and the child. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

Broader Implications for IVF Regulation

This case has reignited debates over the lack of federal regulation in the United States fertility industry. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, January 30, Judge Margaret Schreiber acknowledged the legal complexity of the case, noting that Florida law provides very little precedent for "embryo mix-up" scenarios.

As the investigation continues, the court is expected to act as an intermediary to facilitate the exchange of private medical data between affected families without violating strict HIPAA privacy laws.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).