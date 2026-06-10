Louisiana Alligator ‘Arrests’ Drunk Driver Who Fled Into Swamp To Escape Cops (Watch Video)

A police chase in Louisiana took a jaw-dropping turn when a suspected drunk driver who jumped into a swamp to evade officers was attacked by an alligator - before eventually being tracked down by drone.

The incident unfolded on Sunday after Louisiana State Police responded to reports of a Toyota being driven recklessly on Interstate 10. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and suffered a tyre blowout before being stopped by officers on Interstate 310.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Victor Rivas of Montz, allegedly fled on foot from an elevated section of the highway into a nearby swamp. Officers later spotted him walking along a highway, but when approached, Rivas reportedly bolted back into the swamp. US Viral Video: 5 Students in Mississippi Stop School Bus After Driver Passes Out During Asthma Attack.

That decision proved costly.

Gator Steps In

Body camera footage released by authorities shows an alligator charging through the water toward Rivas and biting both his arms. Despite the attack, Rivas refused to give up his escape attempt - forcing officers to wait him out before making the arrest with help from drone surveillance.

Louisiana Alligator 'Arrests' Drunk Driver Who Fled Into Swamp to Escape Cops

"Even after the strike, Rivas continued to evade law enforcement and fled again," Louisiana State Police spokesperson Kyle Wagner told local media. "We had to wait for him to come out of the woodline before making the arrest." White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Fox News Host Jimmy Failla Caught On Hot Mic Roasting Bad Security Before Gunman Incident (Watch Video).

Rivas was hospitalised, treated, and later released. He now faces charges of driving while impaired and resisting an officer. Additional warrants related to a hit-and-run and careless vehicle operation have also been obtained.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office leaned into the viral moment, sharing an AI-generated image of an alligator in a police uniform receiving a "Deputy of the Year" award under the name "Al E. Gator."

"Reminder: Don't drive impaired, don't run from deputies, and definitely don't hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement," the department posted on social media.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).