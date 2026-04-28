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US US White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Fox News Host Jimmy Failla Caught On Hot Mic Roasting Bad Security Before Gunman Incident (Watch Video) A shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has raised serious security concerns after Fox News host Jimmy Failla’s off-camera remarks about lax entry measures surfaced online. Authorities say a suspect has been charged with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, prompting renewed scrutiny of event safety protocols.

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A security breach at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is drawing scrutiny after a gunman reportedly bypassed a checkpoint and exchanged fire with authorities. The incident occurred Saturday night, April 25, at the Washington Hilton, where journalists, politicians, and public figures had gathered for the annual event.

Officials confirmed that a suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, has been charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, who was in attendance. White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Man Charged With Attempted Assassination of US President Donald Trump.

Jimmy Failla Caught On Hot Mic Roasting Bad Security Before WHCD Shooting

Fox News host Jimmy Failla caught on a hot mic ripping the lack of security at the WH Correspondents’ Dinner, moments before a man came storming in with multiple weapons. Failla was heard laughing that the only people guarding the doors were two "random chicks." Following the… pic.twitter.com/pXJLddUgHo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2026

Yikes! Fox 5 caught on hot mic talking about the security at the Correspondents Dinner. "They have like two random chicks holding the front door open. Like guys, they're not even trying anymore...they're not even secret service people. It's like the girls who work here are… pic.twitter.com/5IZCTYQfzs — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 27, 2026

Jimmy Failla Hot Mic Comments Surface Before Incident

Hours before the shooting, Jimmy Failla, host of Fox News Saturday Night, was recorded making critical remarks about security at the venue. Unaware that his microphone feed was being broadcast, Failla described what he perceived as minimal security presence at the entrance.

In widely circulated footage, he questioned the professionalism of personnel managing access points, suggesting the setup appeared insufficient for an event of such prominence. Is Cole Tomas Allen Married to an Indian Woman Named Priyanka Rao? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Failla later recounted the moment the situation escalated during an appearance with Trace Gallagher. He said he had just completed red carpet interviews when he heard what he described as “chaos” and saw individuals rushing toward the stage.

According to Failla, his initial reaction was to assume an attack targeting Trump, prompting him to take cover as security personnel responded and escorted the former president away from the area.

Attendees were temporarily locked inside the venue as authorities worked to contain the situation. No official casualty details were immediately confirmed.

The incident has intensified debate around security preparedness at high-profile public events in Washington. The Correspondents’ Dinner, traditionally a gathering celebrating the press and political discourse, is attended by top government officials and media figures, making it a potential target for security threats.

Failla said the experience left many attendees shaken and reiterated his concerns about the adequacy of security measures, noting that his team’s entry into the venue had already raised doubts for him earlier in the evening.

Authorities are continuing to investigate how the suspect was able to approach or breach secured areas. The charges against Allen mark a significant escalation, given the seriousness of an alleged attempt on a former president’s life.

Officials have not yet released full details of the security response or whether procedural changes will follow, but the incident is likely to prompt a review of safety protocols for future events of similar scale.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).