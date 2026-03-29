Mumbai, March 29: US President Donald Trump made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz during a public address, referring to it as the “Strait of Trump” before correcting himself. The comment came as the waterway remains shut amid ongoing tensions with Iran, drawing attention to the geopolitical situation in the region.

Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Trump briefly used the altered name before jokingly apologising and criticising mainstream media coverage. His remarks were met with laughter from the audience but come against the backdrop of a significant disruption in global energy supply routes. Donald Trump Says ‘Cuba Is Next’ Following US Attacks on Venezuela and Iran.

Donald Trump Jokingly ‘Renames’ Hormuz Strait

PRESIDENT TRUMP jokes: “They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz.” “The fake news will say, 'He accidentally said.' No, there’s no accident with me, not too many." pic.twitter.com/BljAASG849 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2026

Trump Jokes About Hormuz Strait

During his speech, Trump acknowledged the slip, saying it would likely be highlighted by what he has frequently referred to as “fake news.” He added that the remark was intentional, continuing his longstanding criticism of mainstream media outlets.

While the comment was made in a light-hearted tone, it drew attention due to the seriousness of the ongoing geopolitical developments. Donald Trump Extends Pause on Strikes on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure for 10 More Days Till April 6 Amid Talks, Says ‘Tehran Asked for 7 Days, I Gave 10’.

Past Renaming Moves: Donald Trump's Hobby

Trump also referenced his previous decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” following his return to office in January 2025.

He reiterated his reasoning, stating that the United States accounts for a majority share of the region. The move had sparked debate, with digital platforms such as Google Maps and Apple reflecting the updated naming alongside the original.

Hormuz Closure and Global Impact

The Strait of Hormuz has been closed since early March after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps halted shipping traffic, warning of potential action against vessels attempting to pass through.

The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, facilitating nearly a fifth of global oil and gas transport. It connects major producers including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Iran to international markets.

The closure marks a major escalation in tensions involving Iran, the United States and its allies, with potential implications for global energy prices and supply chains.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).