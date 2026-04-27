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US US US Horror: New York Woman Rapes and Tortures Boyfriend’s 11-Month-Old Daughter in Ohio, Convicted Jamilee Hunt, 38, was convicted of raping and abusing her boyfriend's 11-month-old daughter in Ohio. The infant suffered a brain injury and multiple fractures. Hunt, who used a false identity, is scheduled for sentencing on May 6. The child's father, Jason Santos, already received a life sentence for his role in the torture.

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A 38-year-old woman in the United States faces a potential life sentence after a Summit County jury found her guilty of the prolonged abuse and rape of her boyfriend's 11-month-old daughter. Jamilee Hunt, of Hudson Falls, New York, was convicted on Friday, April 24, following a trial that detailed a series of violent acts committed while the family was living at a motel in Springfield Township. The child’s father, Jason Santos, has already been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to similar charges earlier this month.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The case began in November 2024 when Springfield Township police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive infant at a Red Roof Inn. At the scene, Hunt, who initially identified herself to authorities as "Nicole Abare" - and Santos claimed the child had suddenly stopped breathing. US Shocker: High School Basketball Coach in Alabama Arrested for Having ‘Deviant S*x With Student’.

While performing lifesaving measures, officers noticed extensive bruising across the infant’s body. The child was transported in critical condition to Akron Children's Hospital, where medical staff discovered a traumatic brain injury, internal bleeding, a broken clavicle, and multiple fractures to her ribs, arms, and legs. "Many of the fractures were in various stages of healing, indicating prolonged abuse," the Summit County Prosecutor's Office stated in a press release.

Inconsistent Statements and False Identity

Investigators noted that the couple provided conflicting explanations for the injuries, at one point claiming the baby had been jumped on by a dog. Medical experts determined these claims were inconsistent with the nature of the fractures and the evidence of s*xual assault discovered during further evaluation. The investigation also revealed that Hunt had provided a false name to officers. Once her true identity was established, she was charged alongside Santos. The jury ultimately found Hunt guilty of several first-degree felonies, including:

One count of rape of a child under 13

Five counts of felonious assault

Multiple counts of endangering children, including by torture or cruel abuse

Sentencing and Victim Status

Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich criticised Hunt’s lack of remorse, stating that she "failed" the child in her care. "She failed as a caretaker, a guardian and a protector, and I am disturbed by her crimes and inability to take responsibility for her role in the abuse and torture of this infant," Kolkovich said. Despite the severity of the injuries, which included hemorrhagic shock, officials confirmed the child survived the ordeal. "Against daunting odds, the child is alive, safe and continuing to heal with her new guardian," Kolkovich added. US Shocker: Plymouth Police Officer, Her Husband Arrested for Child Rape After Man Claims S*xual Assault on Numerous Occasions.

Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6. Her co-defendant, Jason Santos, is currently serving a life sentence and will not be eligible for parole for at least 55 years. He has also been designated as a Tier III s*x offender.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).