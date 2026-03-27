Mumbai, March 27: A Plymouth police officer and her husband were arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Thursday, March 26, facing multiple charges of child rape and indecent assault. The arrests follow a Massachusetts State Police investigation into allegations made by a man in his early 20s who was formerly under the couple's legal guardianship. Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband, Daniel Forand, 37, both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Plymouth Police Department has expressed that it is "deeply disturbed" by the allegations, noting that Pelrine's duty status is currently under official review. US Shocker: Married Teacher Admits To Having S*x With 16-Year-Old Boy in School Closet, Bushes in Washington; Arrested.

'Deeply Disturbed', Says Plymouth Police Department After Officer Accused of Child Rape

Details of the Allegations and Arrest

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, the investigation began on March 15 when the accuser filed a report with State Police in Middleborough. The man alleged that he was s*xually assaulted by Forand, and later by both Forand and Pelrine together, on numerous occasions between 2018 and 2025. State Police executed arrest warrants at the couple's residence at 6:00 AM on Thursday. The charges against the pair are extensive:

Daniel Forand: Charged with 12 counts of aggravated rape of a child, six counts of indecent assault and battery, and one count each of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Charged with 12 counts of aggravated rape of a child, six counts of indecent assault and battery, and one count each of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Samantha Pelrine: Charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of statutory rape.

Background of the Guardianship

The accuser, whose identity has not been released, detailed his history with the couple in an affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe. He stated that after being raised by his aunt and grandmother, he was taken in by Pelrine and Forand, described as "church friends" of his aunt, at age 12. They became his legal guardians a year later. The man alleges the s*xual abuse began when he was 14 years old and continued until 2025. He also claimed that physical abuse by Forand persisted until early 2026. Assistant District Attorney Jim Duffy characterised the alleged behaviour as "grooming", noting that the accuser only recently moved out of the couple's home and currently fears for his safety. US Shocker: New Jersey College Dean, Youth Coach Accused of Paying Minor for S*x.

Police Department and Legal Response

The Plymouth Police Department issued a statement on social media emphasising that the alleged conduct violates the department's core values. "We hold our officers to the highest of standards and expect them to uphold their sworn duty both on duty and off," the statement read, adding that the department is appalled by the nature of the criminal investigation into Pelrine's off-duty conduct. In court, defense attorneys for the couple denied the allegations. Forand’s attorney described the accuser as a "troubled young man" who was motivated by a recent request to move out of the home. Pelrine’s attorney further alleged that the accuser had made a false claim of inappropriate behaviour while in high school. Both defendants remain in custody as the legal process moves forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Account of Plymouth Police Department). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).