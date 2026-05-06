White House Dinner Shooting: Iran War May Have Motivated Donald Trump Assassination Attempt, Says DHS Report

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A preliminary intelligence assessment by the United States Department of Homeland Security has suggested that the ongoing US-Iran conflict may have been one of the contributing factors in an attempted assassination linked to an event attended by President Donald Trump last month. The report describes the motive as complex, citing multiple political grievances held by the suspect.

The assessment, circulated on April 27 among federal and local law enforcement agencies, focuses on the suspect identified as Cole Tomas Allen. It is one of the most detailed early analyses of the April 25 incident, in which the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security checkpoint during a high-profile White House Correspondents’ Dinner-related event. White House Security Scare: Lockdown Imposed After Secret Service Shoots Armed Individual Near National Mall Following Confrontation.

According to investigators, Allen attempted to breach security at the venue and discharged a firearm, injuring a United States Secret Service agent who was protected by a ballistic vest. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated safely.

Following the incident, the United States Department of Justice added new charges against Allen, including assault on a federal officer, in addition to attempted assassination and firearms-related offences. He has not yet entered a plea. White House Shooting: Gunman Cole Allen Targeted Trump Officials in Manifesto Before Attack.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reviewing Allen’s digital activity, including social media posts and personal messages, to determine his motivations.

Officials said the suspect’s online activity included criticism of US policy toward Iran, along with broader grievances against government positions on immigration, Russia, and other political issues.

Investigators are also examining a message allegedly sent to family members on the night of the attack, described as a manifesto expressing anger toward the government and referencing a desire to target a “traitor,” without directly naming Trump.

Authorities believe the motivations were driven by a combination of political grievances rather than a single issue.

The DHS document, described as a “Critical Incident Note,” indicates that the US-Iran conflict “may have contributed” to the suspect’s actions, but stresses that the findings remain preliminary and subject to further investigation.

Officials also noted that the review of the suspect’s online presence is aimed in part at preventing misinformation and conspiracy theories from spreading following high-profile attacks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).