Washington, September 10: On the fateful day of September 11 in 2001, 19 terrorists of Al-Qaeda, then headed by Osama Bin Laden, carried out one of the most dreadful attacks on the United States of America, leaving the entire world in shock and fear. Known as 9/11 attacks, the strikes targetted the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon outside Washington DC. Terrorists highjacked four planes to carry out the infamous 9/11 attacks. The world literally witnessed two of the hijacked planes crashing into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. 9/11 Attacks: Wild Conspiracy Theories Behind WTC Twin Tower & Pentagon Plane Crash That Stunned Entire World on September 11, 2001.

Nineteen terrorists of Al-Qaeda hijacked four planes. They crashed two of the aircraft - United Airlines Flight 175 and American Airlines Flight 11 into the twin tower of the World Trade Center.

The terrorists crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed into a field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a struggle between the hijackers and passengers.

Though Al-Qaeda, which was founded in Pakistan, claimed the responsibility for the 9/11 attacks, investigations revealed that the hijackers were terrorist belonging primarily to Saudi Arabia. Terror groups from other countries in the middle-east also helped.

Osma Bin Laden, the co-founder of Al-Qaeda, was named the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. Noor Bin Ladin, Niece of Osama Bin Laden, Endorses Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections 2020; Know All About Al-Qaeda Terrorist's Kin.

Their motive behind the attack was said to be America’s support for Israel, the alleged support to the Persian Gulf War.

It is believed that the US military's presence in the middle east was a unifying force for the terrorists to come under one roof to carry out one of the most dreadful attacks of the 20th century.

Though Al-Qaeda claimed the responsibility for the 9/11 attacks, many still don't rule out 'inside job'.

Ten years after the 9/11 attacks, the US Navy Seals killed Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad city in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

Close to 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. The deceased included people from 78 countries. The event not only led to the US declaring its "war on terror" policy, but also became the defining legacy of George W Bush's presidency.

