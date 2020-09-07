Washington, September 7: Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, has endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States ahead of the presidential elections. In her first-ever interview to the New York Post, Noor Bin Ladin opined that the Obama-Biden administration "proliferated" terror outfit ISIS and only Donald Trump can save America from the second 9/11 attacks. 9/11 Attacks: From Attack on Twin Towers of World Trade Center to Pentagon, What Happened on September 11, 2001.

Osama Bin Laden founded Al-Qaeda that claimed responsibility of attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. As many as 2,977 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks. The US Navy Seals killed Osama, a Saudi citizen, on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad city in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Noor Bin Ladin is the daughter of Osama's elder brother Yeslam bin Ladin. Imran Khan Calls Osama Bin Laden 'Martyr' in Pakistan National Assembly, Watch Video.

"ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike," Noor told the tabloid. "I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man's resolve," she claimed.

"He (Donald Trump) must be reelected ... It's vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole," Noor added. "You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society," bin Ladin continued. "In the US it's very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology."

Who is Noor Bin Ladin?

Noor Bin Ladin is a niece of Osama Bin Laden. She says her family members always spell their name differently to her notorious uncle.

Noor's mother is Swiss author Carmen (nee Dufour), who in 2004 penned a best-selling memoir about her time. Noor's parents separated in 1988.

Raised in Switzerland, Noor says she grew up "with a deep appreciation for individual rights and freedom."

She holds degrees in business administration from the University of Geneva and commercial law from the University of London.

Noor has a sister - Wafah Dufour. Wafah is a socialite and indie rock singer whose band, Deep Tan, performed in Europe last year, according to reports.

Noor's Twitter timeline is full of posts supporting Donald Trump. "Osama Bin Laden endorsed Biden to see America fail. I endorse President Trump to see America succeed," she wrote in one of her tweets. She has also shared posts attacking the Black Lives Matter movement, and clips of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a Trump ally.

