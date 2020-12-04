Windhoek, December 4: A man named after the German dictator - Adolf Hitler has secured a majority win in a regional elections in Namibia, a country in southwest Africa. Uunona Adolf Hitler, 54, was elected to the local body of the town of Ompundja, in the north of the country, with over 85 per cent of the votes in his favour. He defeated his opponents by a margin of 1,196 votes to 213 in the elections for the local councillor in Ompundja, according to the official results. Adolf Hitler - A Symbol of Horror Even 130 Years After His Birth: Facts to Know About The Anti-Semite German Führer.

Uunona Adolf Hitler is a representative of the South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo). "As a child I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world," he told the German tabloid, Bild. Adding that his father named him without realising the connotations. Adolf Hitler: Facts You Did Not Know About The Nazi Leader Turned German Dictator.

However, unlike infamous Nazi-Adolf Hitler, he doesn't have any plans to conquer the world. Uunona Adolf Hitler said, "doesn't mean I'm striving for world domination.” But he told the paper that he believed it was too late to change his name. He normally just goes by Adolf, he added.

Namibia was a colony of Germany and hence, Adolf is a common name in the country. Germany ruled over Namibia between 1884 and 1915 and wiped out

The colonists wiped out various ethnic groups in violent struggles.

