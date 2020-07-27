Houston, July 27: The American flag was lowered at the US consulate in Chengdu on early Monday morning, days after Beijing ordered it to close in retaliation for the shuttering of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

China on Friday ordered the US consulate in Chengdu to close in retaliation for one of its missions in the United States being shuttered, capping a furious week of Cold War-style diplomacy. The announcement of the closure followed a series of warnings from top American officials about the "tyranny" of China, and Chinese nationals being indicted in the United States on various charges. US Federal Agents Enter Chinese Consulate Compound in Houston After Deadline to Shut Building Concludes.

The deadline for the Americans to exit Chengdu was unclear, but the Chinese consulate in Houston was given 72 hours to close after the original order was made.

The two nations have increasingly argued with each other over a plethora of issues, including China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to quash a democracy movement in Hong Kong.

